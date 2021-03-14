Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 55.9% in February

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 11th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 347,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.