Project Pai (PAI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.52 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 106% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $34.61 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,735,244,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,509,551,877 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.