Project-X 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67.00 (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Project-X coin can now be purchased for $20,491.05 or 0.33901163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Project-X has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Project-X has a market cap of $1,603.71 and $67.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00444759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00061537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00093137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.00508014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Project-X Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

