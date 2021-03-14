ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.57% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $72.29 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.

