ProxyNode Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,645.98 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $108,645.98 and approximately $64.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.00396667 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.46 or 0.05043764 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,969,704 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

