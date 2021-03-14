PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of PSB opened at $157.35 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $157.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

