Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,176 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 490.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Roku by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 770,515 shares of company stock valued at $298,584,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $359.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.49. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -428.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.