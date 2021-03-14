Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 80,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

