Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,910 shares of company stock worth $39,708,663. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $125.74 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.