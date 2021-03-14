Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

NYSE GD opened at $176.29 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $176.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

