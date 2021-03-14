Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $1,838,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,110,048. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.