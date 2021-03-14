Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,035,330. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.46 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

