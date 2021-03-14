Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corning by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,848,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,553,000 after acquiring an additional 361,436 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold 199,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,308 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.75 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 203.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.