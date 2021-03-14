Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.