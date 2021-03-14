Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,173 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $153.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.90. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

