Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,548 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

