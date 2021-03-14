Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,579 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.