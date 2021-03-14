Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 328,729 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

