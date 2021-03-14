Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 461 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,204,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,251,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,936,000 after buying an additional 79,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $536.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

