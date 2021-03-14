Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

