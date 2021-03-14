Public Mint Price Tops $0.95 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

