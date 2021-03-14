Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,602 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.47.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

