Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $613.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

