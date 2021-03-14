Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Public Storage has a payout ratio of 107.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

NYSE:PSA opened at $243.05 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

