Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,999. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

