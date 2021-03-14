pulltherug.finance Trading 44.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for about $37.23 or 0.00062245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $351,325.84 and $117,849.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00444450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00061400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00512117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011260 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

