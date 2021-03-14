Pundi X NEM Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,344.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $24,344.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.51 or 0.00442762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00062936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00091944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.75 or 0.00506286 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

