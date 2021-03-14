Pundi X (NPXS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Billion

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $909.29 million and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded up 85.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00069100 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034970 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

