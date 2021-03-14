Pundi X Trading Up 87.2% Over Last Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Pundi X token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 87.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $908.98 million and $1.03 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

