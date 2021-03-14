PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PURE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 31,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.05.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
