Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 11th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRTNF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Peel Hunt raised Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Pi Financial began coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Pure Gold Mining stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,050. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

