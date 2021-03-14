PWR Coin (PWR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 81.2% lower against the dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $359,296.49 and $7.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,778.95 or 1.00041813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00031191 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.49 or 0.00392421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.26 or 0.00293307 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.77 or 0.00740984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004947 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.