Pylon Network Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $791,582.62 and approximately $7,886.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00644681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00024941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.