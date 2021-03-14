QASH (QASH) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $278,678.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

