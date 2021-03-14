QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $$17.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

