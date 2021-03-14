Qitmeer Price Reaches $0.0214 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.50 million and $427,970.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.27 or 0.00443901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00048998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.00504651 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 163,552,690 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.