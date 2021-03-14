QLC Chain (QLC) Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00442103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00062938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00502245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

