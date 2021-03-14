Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $296.65 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $5.91 or 0.00009845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $580.81 million and $296.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,233,824 coins and its circulating supply is 98,200,021 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

