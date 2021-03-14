Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $594.69 million and $266.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00010056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,235,392 coins and its circulating supply is 98,201,589 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.