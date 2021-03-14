QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $108,743.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00636447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00068924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00034701 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

