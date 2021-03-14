Quant Achieves Market Cap of $448.64 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Quant has a market cap of $448.64 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $37.16 or 0.00062109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001804 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.