Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Hits $24.46 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $24.46 million and approximately $88,419.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,259.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.41 or 0.03112212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.08 or 0.00363554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.92 or 0.00947429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.53 or 0.00385877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00338005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00245767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021857 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,501,059 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.