QuickX Protocol Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $231,699.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.00636774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034763 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.