QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 21% Higher This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.18 million and $236,701.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00638241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00035640 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.