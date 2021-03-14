QunQun Reaches One Day Volume of $909,171.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $909,171.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded 77.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QunQun Profile

QUN is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

