Radicle One Day Trading Volume Reaches $782,275.00 (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 69.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 157.9% against the dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $127.61 million and approximately $782,275.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $26.02 or 0.00043194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.40 or 0.00445512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00061631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00093639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00506724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle's official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

