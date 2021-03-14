Raiden Network Token Price Up 30.3% This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $30.05 million and $2.25 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00224401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00057307 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.51 or 0.02295461 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

