Raise (RAISE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $94,390.91 and $35.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00069100 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034970 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

