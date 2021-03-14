Rally (RLY) Price Up 152.5% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Rally has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and $30.48 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 152.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00441268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00093227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.00507569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

