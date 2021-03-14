Rapidz Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60,167.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $60,167.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 173.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00647934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00070521 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00034853 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.